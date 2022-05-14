Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Decreases By 52.4%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Histogen alerts:

NASDAQ:HSTO remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,004. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 1,448.64%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.