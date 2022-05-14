Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 113.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of IAALF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 30,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,290. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.34. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)

