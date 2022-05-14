Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 113.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IAALF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 30,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,290. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.34. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

