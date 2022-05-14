Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Decreases By 63.2%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ICNC remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

