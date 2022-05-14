Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Decreases By 50.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.75.

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drugs to transform therapeutic paradigms and enhance quality of life in patients suffering from infectious diseases; autoimmune diseases comprising rheumatoid arthritis; cachexia associated with AIDS and cancer; and retinal diseases.

