Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 75.1%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the April 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of PIO opened at $33.09 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
