Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 75.1%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the April 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of PIO opened at $33.09 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,620,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.