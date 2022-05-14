Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCC traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.79. 1,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.