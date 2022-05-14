Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declines By 59.0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 828,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $51.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
