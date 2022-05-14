Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declines By 59.0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 828,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 620.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.