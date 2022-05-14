Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Decreases By 60.2%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $34.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

