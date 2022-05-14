Short Interest in Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Drops By 52.8%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Patrizia from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PTZIF stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Patrizia has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

