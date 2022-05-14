Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Drops By 78.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.21 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PolarityTE by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.