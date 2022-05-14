Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Drops By 78.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.21 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.