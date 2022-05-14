Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 49.5%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the April 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RNXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 17,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,710. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

