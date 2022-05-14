Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Increases By 256.5%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 256.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 24,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

