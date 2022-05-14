Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Drops By 60.2%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DALXF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

