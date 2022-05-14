Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Drops By 64.1%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGBLY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2524 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

