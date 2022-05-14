Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Grows By 215.2%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,866. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.