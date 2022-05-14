Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Expands By 60.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,631. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000.

