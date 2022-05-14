Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Increases By 272.7%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

