Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SBSW traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. 5,147,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $5,416,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

