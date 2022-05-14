Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIEGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($173.68) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

