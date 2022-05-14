Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.61. 270,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

