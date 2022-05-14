Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.61. 270,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.
