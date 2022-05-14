SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIF stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.72.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
