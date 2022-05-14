SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SIGA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.46. 319,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

