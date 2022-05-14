Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $12.02 on Friday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $179.05 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 158,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,663,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

