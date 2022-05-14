Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $661.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

