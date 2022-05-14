Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 1,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.