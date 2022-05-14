Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SFNC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. 735,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

