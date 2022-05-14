Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Simplify Exchange Traded Funds in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Simplify Exchange Traded Funds alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.