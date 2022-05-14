Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) rose 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 14,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYTAW. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.