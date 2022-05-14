Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 812,972 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,972 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 3.29% of Borr Drilling worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 351.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 7.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth $308,000.

BORR stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 80.19%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

