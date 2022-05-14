Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.18 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $233.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day moving average is $236.28. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

