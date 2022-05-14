Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pool by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $411.16 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

