Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Boeing by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

NYSE:BA opened at $127.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

