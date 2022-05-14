Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

