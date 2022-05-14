Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,318 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,035,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

