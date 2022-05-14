Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $453.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

