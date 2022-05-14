Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $120.13 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

