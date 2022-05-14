Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 33.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Shares of SPLK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

