Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,378 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

