Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 32,850 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Criteo worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

