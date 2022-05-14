Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 791 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

