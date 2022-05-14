Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 13.4% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 406,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,044,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

