SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.68. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 148,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

