Snowball Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $235,169.95 and approximately $6,674.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008632 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,640,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,347 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

