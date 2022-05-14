SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,750.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $417,921.62 and $3,750.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00543854 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,538.25 or 2.10151984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008640 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.