Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%.

Societal CDMO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societal CDMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

