Societe Generale Increases Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to €45.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.