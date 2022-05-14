Software Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of STWRY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

