Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 61.3% per year over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

SOI stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a P/E ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $76,039.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,019.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

