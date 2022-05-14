Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.29. Solid Power shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 15,164 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

