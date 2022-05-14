Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 838,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $23.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.